Police Investigate Threat at Wheaton North High School After Residents Urged to ‘Shelter in Place'

UPDATE: Police are still investigating a reported threat. While the shelter in place has been lifted, road closures remain in effect in the area.

Residents surrounding Wheaton North High School were told to "shelter in place" for nearly an hour as police evacuated students and staff from the school and investigated a recent threat Monday morning.

According to the city, anyone within a two-block radius of the school was urged to "shelter in place and stay indoors" around 10 a.m.

Police said they received a threat called into 911 referencing the school and were investigating. Details on the threat weren't immediately released.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

While school was not in session due to the Presidents Day holiday Monday, students and staff who were at the school for activities were being evacuated as authorities conducted a search of the building and investigated the threat, officials said.

Just before 11 a.m., the city said an investigation remained ongoing, but the threat may have been what is known as a "swatting" call.

Police said similar incidents were called in at other locations outside of Wheaton, indicating the threat could be a swatting call, "in which a false threat is called in to draw a large law enforcement response to one location."

The shelter in place was lifted, but police noted that residents near the school on Thomas, Papworth and Morse will likely continue to experience road closures as an investigation continues.

Check back for more on this developing story.