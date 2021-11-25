Residences Burglarized in Englewood

Police are warning residents of three burglaries reported in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, someone entered through the rear window or door of a residence and took construction materials, Chicago police said in a community alert.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The burglaries happened:

About noon Oct. 13, in the 6900 block of South Morgan Street;

Between noon Oct. 14 and noon Oct. 21, in the 7000 block of South Carpenter Avenue; and

Between 9 p.m. Nov. 21 and 8:20 a.m. Nov. 22, in the 7000 block of South Bishop Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.