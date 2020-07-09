big ten

Big Ten to Move to Conference-Only Competition for All Fall Sports

According to the Big Ten, competition will move to a conference-only schedule for all fall sports

Northwestern’s Kain Colter makes catch behind Indiana’s Greg Heban during an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill. on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Cherney)

The Big Ten will move to a conference-only season for all fall sports, including football, according a release sent out by the Big Ten.

Big Ten officials say they prefer a conference-only schedule should competition take place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic," the statement reads.

The Big Ten also says it's prepared for a scenario in which no competition take place.

"As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate," the statement reads.

Fall sports include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

The decision to move to a conference-only format was made after a series of conversations between Big Ten leadership and medical experts, according to the conference.

