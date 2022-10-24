Report: Bears Shift Offensive Line; Move Patrick, Insert Schofield

Report: Bears change offensive line ahead of MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ahead of the Bears' game on MNF against the New England Patriots, the team will move Lucas Patrick from left guard to center and insert Michael Schofield at left guard in place of Sam Mustipher, according to Mark Grote of WSCR radio.

Teven Jenkins will stay at right guard, while Larry Borom and Braxton Jones will remain at their posts at each tackle spot.

Matt Eberflus mentioned the Bears would evaluate each player and make potential lineup changes after the team's loss on Thursday Night Football to the Washington Commanders.

“We need to look at each individual guy,” Eberflus said. “We’re spending time during this mini bye to evaluate each guy first. We come up with three things they’re doing well right now and three things they need to improve on, and the plan for each guy fundamentally to improve on that. That’s a very important piece for us to grow as a football team.

“We’re gonna look at the lineups, where people are, are we putting guys in a position to succeed. Is there anything that can create competition at any position on the football team? That’s healthy for us, to be able to do that going forward.”

Well, the reevaluation period churned out its first lineup change.

The decision to shuffle the offensive line came before the team's Monday night football matchup on the road against the New England Patriots. The Patriots have the 10th most sacks in the NFL (17) and the seventh-best defense – giving up 18.8 points per game.

The move to put the fire out on the offensive front comes during a desperate hour. The offensive line has been placed on the hot seat countless times this season for allowing a 46 percent pressure rate on Justin Fields' dropbacks, plus giving up the most sacks to any quarterback this season.

Patrick has been awaiting his return to his native center position since he injured his hand in late July during training camp. But, rehabilitation for his hand and Cody Whitehair's injury delayed the timing.

Schofield, on the other hand, was signed by the Bears this offseason in an attempt to bolster the talent for one of the weakest portions of the roster. In turn, he's only played two games, playing in 13 percent of snaps during those games.

The Bears deemed Schofield's talents not worthy enough to handle a starting spot on the offensive line to begin the season. However, after reevaluating the roster, they felt it was his turn to give the starting left guard spot a try in response to Patrick's return to center.

Considering the controversy surrounding the Bears' offense and their lack of success in the passing game, it poses to be an enticing storyline to watch on Monday night against the Patriots.

How will the offensive line fare with a new member in the starting lineup?

