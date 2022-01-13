wisconsin

Report: Alcohol-Related Deaths in Wisconsin Rose 25% in 2020

Alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rose almost 25% in 2020, according to a report released Thursday.

Data compiled by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum shows 1,077 Wisconsin residents died of alcohol-related causes in 2020, up from 865 in 2019. The data was compiled from U.S. residents’ death certificates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The report uses the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s definition of alcohol-related deaths to mean deaths directly attributed to excessive drinking such as alcohol poisoning and liver disease. The definition does not include deaths caused by drunken driving or alcohol-fueled violence.

Overall, Wisconsin residents died from alcohol-related causes at a rate nearly 25% higher than the nationwide rate in 2020.

Local

wisconsin parade 11 mins ago

Prosecutors Add Dozens of Charges in Wisconsin Parade Deaths

Chicago gun violence 1 hour ago

Two 14-Year-Old Boys Killed in Separate Attacks in Chicago

The report speculates that the increase in deaths may be driving by higher rates of binge drinking in Wisconsin and the state’s history of high alcohol consumption. Alcohol use also has risen considerably amid the stress and isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the report noted.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

wisconsinalcohol-related deaths
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us