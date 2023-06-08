After months of searching, police say remains have been discovered in the search for missing Minnesota mother Madeline Kingsbury and her ex has been arrested in connection to her mysterious disappearance.

According to Winona authorities, a deputy from neighboring Fillmore County found human remains Wednesday afternoon in Mabel, Minnesota.

"The body was found in some brush off Highway 43 and was located using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation," police said. "Because of this, law enforcement personnel have arrested Adam Fravel on probable cause in connection to her disappearance."

Police said the remains have not yet been identified but they are "working as quickly as possible."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"We are asking the community to respect the family’s privacy at this time and not to speculate on the case until further information is made available," police said.

An update is expected during a news conference at some point Thursday, though no timing has been given so far.

Kingsbury, a 26-year-old clinical researcher at Mayo Clinic, has been missing since she dropped her children off at daycare on the morning of March 31 in Winona, Minnesota, sparking weeks of massive searches, a widespread investigation and nationwide headlines.

Police had long said they were unable to name a person of interest or a suspect in the case, but said there was not believed to be a threat to the public. Authorities repeatedly said Kingsbury's disappearance was believed to be "involuntary" and "suspicious."

The morning of her disappearance, Kingsbury and her ex both dropped their children off at daycare, which Kingsbury's family said did not appear to be unusual, based on interviews police conducted with the daycare's owner.

Speaking to KARE 11, Megan Kingsbury said she last heard from her sister in a text message the morning she went missing.

"I had sent her a funny photo the night before," she said during the interview.

The image was a memory from a trip the two had been on last summer.

"She didn't see it until that morning. She just kind of sent a response back, 'lol,'" Megan Kingsbury said. "I had responded to it just kind of general chit chat. That was at like 8:15 that she sent me a message and that was the last that I heard from her."

Police said Kingsbury, who often worked from home, didn't arrive for work that morning as she usually does.

The father of Kingsbury's children, Fravel, told authorities he left the home around 10 a.m. in the minivan she normally drives, a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country colored dark blue. When he returned home, he told police Kingsbury was not there.

That same van has been at the center of much of the investigation since.

Police said they believe a similar van was seen on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and traveled southbound on Highway 43 through the eastern part of Fillmore County. Later, the van was seen traveling back toward Winona County on Highway 43.

The sightings were reported between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. the day she went missing, though police did not say who was driving the van. The vehicle was parked in the driveway of Kingsbury's home after 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.

"Nothing to date has indicated that Maddi left the residence on foot or in another vehicle," Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said.

Police have said Kingsbury's van was taken and processed for evidence.

"We have worked closely with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to identify and process any available forensic evidence," the department said.

Family members said Kingsbury would not have disappeared on her own and had big plans for her future, being in grad school and looking at a possible promotion in her field.

Megan Kingsbury said her sister was in the process of trying to move out of the home she shared with Fravel, whom she was no longer dating.

While she was searching for a new place to live, family said Kingsbury was looking to stay in the Winona area so her children could still see their dad.

"She didn't want to necessarily take them away from anybody," Megan Kingsbury said.

Fravel, had previously released a statement through his attorney as the search efforts were underway, NBC affiliate station KARE 11 reports.

"Over the course of the last 12 days, my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury," the statement read. "During these last 12 days, I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything. Law enforcement advised me on April 2nd that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children. God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely."

While Kingsbury's family has not yet addressed the update on the remains found, Megan Kingsbury did release a video on social media surrounding Fravel's arrest.

"We're kind of waiting on some more information right now, but yes, I can confirm he has been arrested," she said. "The whirlwind is just starting all over again. This is definitely a silver lining."