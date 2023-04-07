The disappearance of a mother who went missing after dropping her kids off at daycare in Winona, Minnesota, has been described by police as "involuntary" and "suspicious."

Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, was last seen around 8 a.m. on March 31 when she dropped her children off at daycare, along with the children's father.

"Shortly after 8 a.m., Maddie did not show up for work, which is very unlike her and we are worried for her safety," said Winona Police Chief Tom Williams.

Police said an investigation revealed Kingsbury returned to her home in Winona around 8:15 a.m. that same morning.

The father of Kingsbury's children told authorities he left the home around 10 a.m. in the minivan she normally drives, a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country colored dark blue. When he returned home, he told police Kingsbury was not there.

Police said they believe a similar van was seen on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and traveled southbound on Highway 43 through the eastern part of Fillmore County. Later, the van was seen traveling back toward Winona County on Highway 43.

The sightings were reported between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The van was parked in the driveway of her home after 1:30 p.m.

"Nothing to date has indicated that Maddie left the residence on foot or in another vehicle," Williams said.

Police said investigators searched the van and Kingsbury's home, where they found her cell phone, the jacket she had been wearing the morning of her disappearance and her wallet with her ID.

Kingsbury's family said they were unable to reach her throughout the day and she did not return to pick up her children that afternoon.

"Based on all of this, we believe Maddie's disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety," Williams said.

Search efforts have centered on areas near Kingsbury's home, as well as along Highway 43 in both Winona and Fillmore counties, police said. They asked anyone who lives in Winona, Fillmore or Houston counties, particularly in the areas where the van was reported to have traveled, to search their surroundings and check cameras from March 31 to April 1.

"Look for signs of anything suspicious or a disturbance or anything out of place," Williams said Friday.

Kingsbury's family described her as a kind and creative mother to her two children, ages 5 and 2.

"Madeline is many things," her sister Megan Kingsbury said. "She's a mother, sister, daughter, best friend, granddaughter, niece - it's a long list."

Megan Kingsbury expressed gratitude for those who have helped search for her sister and vowed to "remain loud" until her family has answers.

A large volunteer search was conducted across areas of Winona, Fillmore and Houston counties Friday.

Police said an investigation remained ongoing but no suspect or person of interest has been publicly identified and Williams said it is not believed there is a threat to the community. Williams noted that Kingsbury's children are safe.

"We are doing everything we can to bring Maddie home. We have spoken with many of her family members and friends and are actively following any developing information," Williams said. "No stone is being left unturned and we are using every tool at our disposal to find her." Many of you have asked how you can help and we really appreciate that. Here's what we are asking the public to do."

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Kingsbury's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Winona Police Department at (507) 457-6492 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers by calling (507) 457-6530 or emailing winonaareacrimestoppers.com.