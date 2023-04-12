The family of Madeline "Maddi" Kingsbury released a statement on Wednesday as the search for the missing Winona, Minnesota, mother continues without answers nearly two weeks since her disappearance, which police are calling "involuntary" and "suspicious."

"Nothing in life prepares you for this," the Kingsbury family's statement began. "The disappearance of our daughter and sister has been a waking nightmare with no respite. In the days and nights since Madeline disappeared, the immediate family and extended family have collectively and individually been experiencing emotions and trials that someone who has never been suddenly thrust into this horrific situation could ever imagine." (Read the full statement below)

Kingsbury, a 26-year-old mother of two, has been missing since she dropped her children off at daycare on March 31, leading to massive searches, nationwide headlines and many unanswered questions.

The family's statement Wednesday was paired with an update from police, who said their investigation continues.

"Evidence to date suggests Maddi's disappearance was involuntary and suspicious," Winona police said in a release. "We remain extremely concerned for her safety. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching for Maddi from the beginning of the investigation. On Friday and Saturday of this past weekend, it is estimated that more than 2,000 people volunteered to search for Maddi. Since the end of the large, organized searches on Saturday, April 8, law enforcement has continued to conduct targeted searches in Winona and Fillmore counties. Over the course of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, over 100 law enforcement and public safety personnel searched these additional targeted areas based off information we have received via tips or through investigative discovery. We have drafted and served numerous search warrants as part of our search efforts."

Authorities said tips continue to pour in with the case, but they acknowledged information being released is limited.

"We have had two goals since we learned Maddi was missing: bring her home and if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance," police said. "Releasing certain information about the investigation would jeopardize our ability to achieve these goals. We understand just how much the community wants answers and we are asking everybody to be patient as the investigative process unfolds. We remain confident we will find Maddi and bring her home to her family."

Read the family's full statement and the latest on the case below:

Kingsbury Family Statement - April 12

"Nothing in life prepares you for this. The disappearance of our daughter and sister has been a waking nightmare with no respite. In the days and nights since Madeline disappeared, the immediate family and extended family have collectively and individually been experiencing emotions and trials that someone who has never been suddenly thrust into this horrific situation could ever imagine.

Eating is a mechanical act we force ourselves to do in order to keep our strength up so we can continue to advocate and search for Madeline. Sleep, if it comes, is fitful and fleeting. I have to think that the only thing that could come close to what we experience is the stress of combat day after awful day. Initially, we were so overwrought that we couldn't bear to look at each other, but couldn't bear to look away. There are no words we could say to comfort each other and we felt alone and frantic. In the days since the family has circled the wagons and gathered from near and across the world. We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter.

We're private people finding ourselves thrust into the national limelight at the most traumatic time in our lives. We don't seek to draw attention to ourselves but, of course, we want everyone everywhere to know about Madeline so we can reunite her with her children.

Members of our family and close friends coordinate closely with the law enforcement and send out search teams day after day, every day.

From time to time and as we see the need we use social media to encourage and inform large groups of volunteers helping us search for Madeline. We're overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her - her sorority sisters, coworkers at Mayo Clinic and other places, fellow students from her days at Winona State, other moms and her many, many friends, acquaintances and people whose lives she's touched.

We will continue to search for Madeline. We will not give up and our family will come out the other side of this forever changed but forever grateful for the tireless dedication of so many helpers - friends and relatives, people in law enforcement, other first responders, social workers, caseworkers, legal professionals, child advocates, and many, many more.

Timeline of Her Disappearance

Kingsbury was last seen around 8 a.m. on March 31 when she dropped her children off at daycare, along with the children's father.

"Shortly after 8 a.m., Maddi did not show up for work, which is very unlike her and we are worried for her safety," said Winona Police Chief Tom Williams.

Police said an investigation revealed Kingsbury returned to her home in Winona around 8:15 a.m. that same morning.

The father of Kingsbury's children told authorities he left the home around 10 a.m. in the minivan she normally drives, a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country colored dark blue. When he returned home, he told police Kingsbury was not there.

Police said they believe a similar van was seen on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and traveled southbound on Highway 43 through the eastern part of Fillmore County. Later, the van was seen traveling back toward Winona County on Highway 43.

The sightings were reported between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., though police did not say who was driving the van. The vehicle was parked in the driveway of Kingsbury's home after 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.

"Nothing to date has indicated that Maddi left the residence on foot or in another vehicle," Williams said.

Kingsbury's family said they were unable to reach her throughout the day and she did not return to pick up her children that afternoon.

Family described Kingsbury as a kind and creative mother to her two children, ages 5 and 2.

"Madeline is many things," her sister Megan Kingsbury said. "She's a mother, sister, daughter, best friend, granddaughter, niece - it's a long list."

Megan Kingsbury expressed gratitude for those who have helped search for her sister and vowed to "remain loud" until her family has answers.

The Investigation

Police said investigators have searched the van and Kingsbury's home, where they found her cell phone, the jacket she had been wearing the morning of her disappearance and her wallet with her ID.

"Based on all of this, we believe Maddi's disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety," Williams said.

In their most recent update, police said Kingsbury's van was taken and processed for evidence.

"We have worked closely with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to identify and process any available forensic evidence," the department said.

Police said an investigation remained ongoing but no suspect or person of interest has been publicly identified as of Wednesday.

Williams said it is not believed there is a threat to the community, adding that Kingsbury's children are safe.

The Search Efforts

Search efforts previously centered on areas near Kingsbury's home, as well as along Highway 43 in both Winona and Fillmore counties, police said.

Authorities had originally asked anyone who lives in Winona, Fillmore or Houston counties, particularly in the areas where the van was reported to have traveled, to search their surroundings and check cameras from March 31 to April 1.

"Look for signs of anything suspicious or a disturbance or anything out of place," Williams said Friday.

A large volunteer search involving nearly 2,000 people was conducted across areas of Winona, Fillmore and Houston counties Friday.

On Saturday, another massive search brought another 700 people out searching for Kingsbury. That search was called off just after 3 p.m.

"Due to this incredible turnout we were able to cover substantially more ground in a shorter time than expected," the city said in a release. "We want to thank the community for this overwhelming show of support for Maddi and her family, which brings us that much closer to finding her and bringing her home."

Police said over the weekend that while the search for Maddi is not over, the department was transitioning to more "targeted searches."

"We are not giving up," the release stated.

What You Can Do

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Kingsbury's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Winona Police Department at (507) 457-6492 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers by calling (507) 457-6530 or emailing winonaareacrimestoppers.com.