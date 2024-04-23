Yorktown Center Mall resumes normal operations after Lombard police find ‘no credible threat to the public'

Normal operations at Yorktown Center Shopping Mall have resumed after Lombard police briefly worked to investigate reports of a "suspicious person" Tuesday.

"There is currently a heavy police presence at Yorktown Center Shopping Mall while police investigate a report of a suspicious person," a Facebook post from the Village of Lombard said at 11:22 a.m. "Lombard Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers complete their investigation. We will provide a further update once this area is clear."

At 12:10 p.m., the village said the report was "unfounded," and that normal mall operations had resumed.

"Lombard Police have completed their investigation in response to a report of a suspicious person at Yorktown Center Shopping Mall," the update read. "After thorough investigation, the person in question was located and it was determined that the report was unfounded and there was no credible threat to the public. Police are clearing the area and normal operations at the mall have resumed."

Yorktown Center Shopping Mall, in Lombard, Illinois, is approximately 21 miles west of Chicago.