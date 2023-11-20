Recall issued for ground beef shipped to institutions in several states

A recall has been issued for 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef products that might be contaminated with a foreign object, according to the U.S.D.A. The beef was shipped to institutions in several states, including Connecticut.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Sunday that Skyline Provisions, Inc. is recalling approximately 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef products.

They were produced and packed on Aug. 19.

The U.S.D.A. said FSIS is concerned that some products might be in institutional freezers and institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

These are the objects being recalled:

20-pound carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 81/19” with “ITEM # 000248” printed on the label.

20-pound carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 75/25” with “ITEM # 000293” printed on the label.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 19300” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to institutions in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The U.S.D.A. said the problem was discovered after FSIS received a customer complaint reporting that a foreign object was found during food preparation.

They said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions and FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.