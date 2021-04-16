Read the Police Reports of Adam Toledo Shooting Released Alongside Video

Along with releasing video of the fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo, the city of Chicago also made public on Thursday two reports that identified the officer who fatally shot the 13-year-old boy and gave insight into how police classified the incident in the moments after.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability - Chicago's police oversight agency investigating the shooting - released videos and other materials two days after Adam's family was shown the footage and 17 days after the shooting itself.

Body-camera footage of the shooting was made public Thursday, along with multiple third-party surveillance videos and other materials related to the investigation, including ShotSpotter recordings and audio of 911 calls.

The two reports released Thursday were the Chicago Police Department's case incident report and tactical response report, both of which can be read as released below:

The reports identify the officer who shot Adam as 34-year-old Eric Stillman, a member of the Chicago Police Department since August 2015, assigned to the 10th District.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of March 29. At the time, police said officers responded to an alert of shots fired at 2:37 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Sawyer.

Newly released footage from Stillman's body camera video shows him driving to the scene in the Little Village neighborhood, then exiting his vehicle and running down an alley as he yelled at Adam to stop and put his hands up.

Adam pauses near a fence at the end of the alley, with a split-second frame of the video appearing to show him toss a gun behind the fence and turn toward Stillman with his hands up.

A surveillance video from across the parking lot, though recorded from a distance, also shows Adam make a tossing motion with his right hand behind the fence before turning to face Stillman, who immediately fired.

Stillman's body camera video shows that he fired the single fatal shot nearly instantaneously as Adam turned and raised his hands, the boy illuminated by a flashing light that appeared to show both of his hands at that point were empty.

The video shows that after Adam fell to the ground, the officer moved toward the boy and called for medical assistance, saying "shots fired by the police" as he requested an ambulance and began chest compressions.

Minutes after the shooting, the footage shows another officer shine a flashlight on a gun on the ground behind the fence, several feet from where other officers were attempting to resuscitate Adam. Adam was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting has sparked outrage, protests and a range of emotional responses across the city. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Adam's family together called for people to "express themselves peacefully" over the "incredibly painful" release.

Stillman has been placed on administrative duties for 30 days in accordance with department policy as COPA investigates.