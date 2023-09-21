Rash of armed robberies unnerves residents on Chicago's North Side

Chicago police are investigating a rash of armed robberies in several of the city’s North Side neighborhoods, all of which took place over an hour-long span.

A 78-year-old man was the latest victim, beaten and robbed in his own neighborhood.

Surveillance video shared with NBC Chicago shows the victim walking to his car in the 1900 block of W. Wolfram just before 1 a.m. when he was confronted by a group of suspects.

A group of six men jumped out of a dark colored sedan and ambushed the victim. Police say he complied when they demanded property, but the suspects kicked and punched him anyway.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“We’re scared,” said neighbor Francisca Nivadura. “Very scary.”

Nivadura has lived in the Lakeview neighborhood for 35 years and knows the victim personally.

“I didn’t hear nothing, it was very quiet until this morning,” she said. “I said 'oh, what’s happening? I said, oh my God,' so I asked my sisters to be alert.”

Neighbors told NBC Chicago on and off camera they’re being extra vigilant after hearing about what happened to that man on the block, and now they’re calling for more officers to patrol the area.

“The neighbors are great, I think everybody is really watching out for each other, but obviously we need more help,” said neighbor Kate Ogilvie.

NBC 5 learned this was one of at least 10 armed robberies reported overnight from the South Loop to the North Side, including Lakeview and Lincoln Park.

Police said the victims were walking when they were attacked by four-to-six suspects between 12:50 a.m. and 1:53 a.m.

Robberies were reported:

*1900 block of W. Wolfram St., on September 21, 2023, at 12:50 a.m.

*700 block of W. Belmont Ave., on September 21, 2023, at 1:00 a.m.

*2800 block of N. Lincoln Ave., on September 21, 2023, at 1:05 a.m.

*4000 block of N. Lincoln Ave., on 21 September 21, 2023, at 1:10 a.m.

*4400 block of N. Lincoln Ave., on 21 September 21, 2023, at 1:18 a.m.

*1600 block of W. Wilson Ave., 21 September 21, 2023, at 1:20 a.m.

*400 block of W. Webster Ave., on 21 September 21, 2023, at 1:36 a.m.

*3000 block of N. Clark St., September 21, 2023, at 1:40 a.m.

*200 block of W. Erie St., September 21, 2023, at 1:40 a.m.

*800 block of S. Michigan Ave., September 21, 2023, at 1:53 a.m.

“I’m shocked and saddened and I can’t believe it was within our neighborhood,” said Ogilvie. “I’m hopeful that our neighbor is okay.”

The victims in the crime spree range in age from 19 to 78 years old. The oldest victim was taken to the hospital in good condition and has since been treated and released.

“It’s really scary,” said Ogilvie. “Makes me feel uneasy, you know especially having young kids, feeling unsafe in your own home.”

While it’s unclear if the same group is responsible for all ten-armed robberies, neighbors hope they’re caught soon that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.