Public health officials confirm measles exposure late last month at suburban Walmart

By NBC Chicago Staff

Public health officials in suburban Stickney confirmed a measles exposure late last month at Walmart in Bedford Park.

According to the Stickney Public Health District, a person with measles related to the outbreak in Chicago was inside the Walmart in Bedford Park on Friday, March 22 roughly between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Officials said all individuals who were inside the Walmart on March 22 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.

The Stickney Public Health District initially sent out the notice on March 27.

Individuals who have been vaccinated against measles are likely protected do not need to take further action, though unvaccinated individuals who may have been exposed are encouraged to contact the health department's communicable disease team at (708) 237-8985.

