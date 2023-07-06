Prosecutors revealed new details Thursday on what led to the moment a father in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood allegedly shot his wife and two children, killing two and leaving his son wounded.

According to authorities, Jose Alvarez, 67, had been the subject of an order of protection on June 21, but the order was never served. His wife and two children had left their home and were living with a family member at the time, but a short time later, moved back to their Chicago home as Alvarez agreed to enter a rehab program, a bond proffer stated.

"After a few days, the abusive behavior began again," the proffer states.

Then, on Saturday, the four were at the home around 10 p.m. after work. Prosecutors said 48-year-old Karina Gonzalez was in the kitchen when Alvarez began accusing her of cheating on him.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"[Gonzalez] told [Alvarez] to stop and went into the living room and sat on the couch with her children," the proffer stated. "After a few minutes, [Alvarez] entered the living room."

According to prosecutors, Alvarez continued the accusations and made "threatening comments." Gonzalez's 18-year-old son told Alvarez to stop or else he would call 911.

As the teen walked toward his room, prosecutors said Alvarez followed, lifted a pillow in a bedroom and grabbed his gun.

Alvarez, who owned a handgun, had a previously valid FOID card, but that card was revoked due to the protection order.

The 18-year-old fled and took cover under a dining room table as Alvarez allegedly walked into the living room and fired multiple shots, killing Gonzalez and her 15-year-old daughter Daniela Alvarez, both of whom were on the couch.

He then "returned to the dining room and fired several shots under the dining room table," where his son was shielding himself with a chair, the proffer states. The 18-year-old was struck in the ankle before Alvarez stopped shooting and went back to his bedroom.

The teen fled out the front door of the home and called 911, prosecutors said.

According to police, arresting officers found Alvarez still inside the home in the 2600 block of South Millard and took him into custody. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene with eight gunshot wounds. Daniela Alvarez was shot twice, but was still breathing on the living room floor. She was rushed in critical condition to an area hospital, but ultimately died of her injuries.

Prosecutors noted the surveillance video captured the sound of 14 gunshots before the 18-year-old was seen in footage fleeing the apartment. A Glock 17 handgun was recovered from Alvarez's bed with oen round still in the chamber and an unknown number of rounds left in the magazine. A second magazine with additional rounds was also recovered nearby, prosecutors said.

A total of 14 shell casings were found inside the home.

Alvarez's attorney said he has no criminal background and has been trying to seek mental health treatment at least "as recent" as last September. His attorney said he was put on a waitlist of sorts for such treatment.

Alvaresz was ordered held without bail as the judge said "this court is overwhelmingly convinced… that you were in fact the individual responsible for the deaths of these individuals, as well as for the bodily harm suffered by victim 3 as well."