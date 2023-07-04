Little Village

Little Village dad charged with murder in deaths of wife, daughter, wounding of son

Alvarez’s son, who was wounded in the shooting, ran down the street limping and hiding behind cars, according to a witness.

By Chicago Sun-Times Wire

A man was charged with fatally shooting his wife and 15-year-old daughter in an attack that also left his son wounded in the city's Little village neighborhood.

Jose Alvarez, 67, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery from discharging a firearm, Chicago police said.

Just after midnight Monday, Alvarez allegedly shot and killed 15-year-old Daniela Alvarez and Karina Gonzalez, 48, officials said.

“Where are you? Where are you?” Alvarez screamed, according to Mike Lopez, a Little Village resident who heard at least 15 shots come from his neighbor’s home.

Alvarez was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Chicago Sun-Times Wire/NBC Chicago

This article tagged under:

Little Village
