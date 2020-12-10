Pritzker Expresses Cautious Optimism as State Continues to Monitor for Post-Thanksgiving Surge

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed cautious optimism Thursday saying the state has not yet seen coronavirus metrics head back in the wrong direction.

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Pritzker said the state has not yet seen a reverse in progress, but that the Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge may still come.

"At the beginning of the week, I said that I was hopeful that some of the recent early improvement in our COVID leading indicators will continue; I’m glad to say that we have yet to see a reversal in our progress that would dash that hope, though again, we are not out of the Thanksgiving surge period yet," Pritzker said.

Pritzker added that Illinois continues to have hundreds more Illinoisans in the hospital fighting COVID-19 than in the spring, but also seeing hundreds below the overall pandemic record set Nov. 25.

As of midnight, 5,138 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in the state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Of those patients, 1,081 are currently in intensive care units, and 606 are on ventilators.

Though Pritzker said the state has made progress, he reminded that he cannot overstate how prelimiary the progress has been.

"We are at a time of year where traditional gatherings are usually abundant – and

because of the severity of this pandemic, it’s really never been more important not to do so," Pritzker said.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike also reminded people to not gather this year for holiday parties and end of the year celebrations. Instead, she said people should begin planning for an "end of the pandemic party" for next year.

Illinois health officials reported 11,101 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 196 additional deaths Thursday.

According to IDPH, Thursday's new cases bring the state’s total to 823,531 since the start of the pandemic, with 13,861 total fatalities.

The state returned 114,503 new tests to state laboratories in the last 24 hours. In total, 11,481,848 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials reported a 9.5% seven-day positivity rate, based on the latest data from IDPH, which is 0.1% lower than one day prior.