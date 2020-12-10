Illinois Reports 11,101 New Cases of Coronavirus, 196 Additional Deaths Thursday

Illinois health officials reported 11,101 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 196 additional deaths Thursday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Thursday's new cases bring the state’s total to 823,531 since the start of the pandemic, with 13,861 total fatalities.

The state returned 114,503 new tests to state laboratories in the last 24 hours. In total, 11,481,848 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials reported a 9.5% seven-day positivity rate, based on the latest data from IDPH, which is 0.1% lower than one day prior.

As of midnight, , 5,138 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 1,081 are currently in intensive care units, and 606 are on ventilators.