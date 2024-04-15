Pritzker discusses Democratic National Convention security questions after protests near O'Hare

In the wake of Monday's protests that shut down a portion of the Kennedy Expressway leading to O'Hare International Airport, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker faced questions regarding safety and security preparations for this summer's Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest along the expressway on Monday morning, causing major disruptions for travelers and even prompting some to exit vehicles and walk to the airport's terminals.

When asked for his response to the demonstration, Pritzker said people should be able to express their First Amendment Rights, but they should let others move about their day.

"I do not think that they should be disruptive of the traffic, of people trying to get from one place or to another," he said.

The protest prompted some to wonder about what safety measures would be taken at August's Democratic National Convention. Pritzker, speaking to reporters, said he doesn't think anyone would be surprised that protests are planned during the four-day convention.

"...I don’t think that anybody’s unfamiliar of the protests that have occurred because of the Israel-Hamas war," the governor said. "But I do think that again, we have to make sure that at all times that people are able to get where they want to go while at the same time respecting the people who were protesting."

Multiple demonstrations are expected, including those organized by the Coalition to March on the Democratic National Convention. In a news release on Friday, the coalition said it's convening progressive forces from across the U.S. for the conference and will march and protest on Aug. 19, the first day of the DNC and on Aug. 22, the last day of the convention.

The coalition will make seven demands, with the first being for the U.S. to stand with Palestine and halt aid to Israel.

While specific safety plans for the convention haven't been released, the city of Chicago has created a page on its website dedicated to DNC safety. In early April, the U.S. Secret Service began canvassing surrounding neighborhoods to answer any questions and address possible concerns while developing the convention’s security plan, according to organizers.

In an April 8 news release, officials said the DNC's official security perimeter was still in development. Information regarding traffic, parking and other potential impacts would be made public once finalized, the release stated.

The U.S. Secret Service did unveil maps outlining the areas surrounding the convention that could be affected by its security plan.