Prince Amukamara Missed Bears’ Practice Monday

The Chicago Bears have yet another Thursday game to prepare for this week as they take on the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field, but one of their key defensive players could miss the contest.

The Bears released their first injury report on Monday and revealed that cornerback Prince Amukamara was one of five players who did not suit up for the team’s workout at Halas Hall. Amukamara is dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the team, and it’s unclear whether he will be ready to go when the Bears and Cowboys square off.

Tight end Ben Braunecker and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel both remain in the league’s concussion protocol, per the Bears. Bobby Massie is still out for the Bears with an ankle injury, and linebacker Danny Trevathan remains out with an elbow injury.

The Bears did get a bit of good news on Monday, as defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was once again on the practice field. Hicks is currently on injured reserve with an elbow injury, and while he is not eligible to be reinstated to the active roster this week, he could potentially be back on the field for the team’s Week 15 showdown against the Green Bay Packers.