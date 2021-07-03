President Biden to Visit Crystal Lake Wednesday, White House Confirms

President Joe Biden will visit the northwestern suburb of Crystal Lake next week, a White House official told NBC 5.

Seth Schuster, a regional communications director at the White House, confirmed the visit, but didn't provide details, including a reason for the trip or where exactly the president would stop.

The president has made two other recent stops in the Midwest.

Biden traveled to Traverse City, Michigan, Saturday as part of an effort to highlight the nation's progress against COVID-19 and promote the infrastructure plan he negotiated with a group of senators Last week, the president toured a La Crosse, Wisconsin transit facility and delivered remarks on the infrastructure deal.