Postpartum Home Visits Set to Expand in Chicago

The Chicago Department of Public Health is expanding a program that provides home visits by a registered nurse to new moms and babies in the city.

“I was all for it, all good for a check-up,” said Latisha Hart, a mom who gave birth to a baby boy named Landen on Feb. 15, 2023.

Hart delivered at RUSH University Medical Center, one of five birthing hospitals that are currently participating in the program.

“There's a gap from their discharge time to their six-week appointment, and so there's education and resources that are needed within that time, and Family Connects goes in and bridges that gap,” said Jess Orozco, a registered nurse with Family Connects Chicago.

Typically scheduled about three weeks postpartum, Orozco had already visited Hart and new baby Landen once, but returned to Hart’s west side home to give NBC Chicago a chance to witness a home visit firsthand.

Orozco spent time physically evaluating both mom and baby. Landen was weighed and measured and had his temperature taken. Hart’s vital signs were taken as well. Orozco then asked Hart if she needed any diapers or other resources.

“Out of all the visits we do, 75% of them are in high-hardship, low-economic populations. And so, we connect them to those resources,” Orozco said.

Dr. Candice Robinson, medical director of the bureau of maternal, infant, child and adolescent health at the Chicago Department of Public Health said Family Connects Chicago is in an expansion phase.

“We plan to offer the service hopefully in about half of the 15 birthing hospitals here in Chicago by summer, and hopefully to be in all 15 birthing hospitals by early next year,” Robinson said.

While open to any new mom at participating hospitals, CDPH data shows Black women are more likely to experience adverse outcomes from pregnancy.

“It's three times more likely for a Black woman to face maternal morbidity,” Orozco said.

The home visits are aimed at improving the lives of both mom and baby. While Hart has a robust support system of family and friends, she welcome any additional resources as well.

“If people are hesitant, I feel like they should reach out, especially if they're in need of some assistance. I didn't know what the program held at first. And so, I met with Jess and she was very helpful with a lot of things,” Hart said.