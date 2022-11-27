Post-Thanksgiving Travel Rush Leads to Busy Roads, Airports Across Chicago Area

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for travel, with millions taking to the skies or roads to get home.

Multiple travelers told NBC 5 things seemed to be busier this time around compared to last year. However, official travel numbers have yet to be released.

“Really busy, but pretty good,” commented traveler Casey Griffin.

AAA predicted that more people would travel this year, compared to in 2021, with travel almost reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Chicago Department of Aviation also predicted an almost 3% increase from last year at O'Hare International Airport and said Sunday would likely be the busiest day of the year.

“I think as we are getting into a more normalized world, I’d say people are traveling more and more,” said traveler William Shih.

Shih, who took part in a Friendsgiving following Thanksgiving, did not miss the opportunity to travel once more - regardless of the foot traffic. He said he travels almost every year out of town.

Ahmet Adoun, an area taxi driver, said more people appeared to be on the roads this weekend, and his job was busier compared to last year.

“I am just happy to see everybody moving around. Last year not that much, but this year thanks god for it,” said Adoun.

And for those who decided to get behind the wheel to get home, inflation has led them to pay more at the pump.

“Gas is expensive especially for everybody right now,” said Adoun.

The commute, whether pricey, busy or not, was worth it for some families.

“Absolutely 100 percent,” said Billie Griffin.