Portillo's offering classic Chicago menu item for Lent

It's officially Lent, which means the return of one of Chicago's favorite seasonal food items, the pepper and egg sandwich.

Staying true to the Chicago tradition, Portillo's restaurants in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa will all be offering a pepper and egg sandwich on every Friday through Easter.

Customers stopping in for a bite on Fridays can choose to have their sandwich on either French bread or a flaky croissant.

In addition to the pepper and egg sandwich available on Fridays regionally, those looking for a meat-free lunch at Portillo's have a couple of reliable year-round options to consider as well.

The chain's breaded whitefish sandwich on a brioche bun and the plant-based Garden Dog are both available at all restaurants nationwide year-round, with the latter serving as a vegan option.

More information on the restaurant's offerings can be found here.