Portillo's adds new sauce for diners seeking a bit of heat with their meals

Diners who want a little bit of extra spice with their meals at Portillo’s now have a new sauce option from the chain’s menu.

According to a social media post, Portillo’s has begun offering Sweet Baby Ray’s Buffalo Wing Sauce at its restaurants, with the sauce available both in-store and via online ordering.

The restaurant chain offers an extensive list of sauces to choose from, including its signature Cheese Sauce.

Regular barbecue sauce is still available, along with giardiniera, ranch dressing and numerous others, according to the company’s website.

The company also revealed several other items in recent days, including its Salted Caramel Spice Cake, which will be available for a limited time.

Portillo’s operates numerous locations around the country, with most of its restaurants in Illinois. Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, California, Arizona, Texas and Florida also feature restaurants, with online ordering available at most locations.

More information can be found on the company’s website.