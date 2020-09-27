Police: Woman Sustained Multiple Stab Wounds to Neck, Face Before Being Found in River Sunday

Chicago police say a woman suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck and face before being thrown into the Chicago River early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the woman was found in the river by two individuals near the 3400 block of North Rockwell approximately 12:14 a.m. Sunday. The CPD’s Marine Unit pulled her from the water, and she was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the woman has not been identified yet, though she appears to be in her early-20’s.

According to officials, the woman had suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck and face. An autopsy is scheduled to rule on a cause of death.

Area Three detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.