Police: Victim’s Name, ‘I Hate You… Hope You Two Die’ Written on Lisle Shooter’s Wall

Lisle police revealed Monday that a message written on the wall of the Chicago woman who fatally shot a retired Illinois State Trooper Friday night at a cigar lounge may "point toward a personal motivation" of the crime.

Investigators found the name of the victim, Gregory Rieves, and the message "I hate you... hope you two die!" written on a wall inside Lisa McMullan's condominium.

McMullan shot and killed Rieves at the Humidor Cigar Lounge, which is located at 1600 Ogden Avenue, police said. McMullan also shot Trooper Kaiton Bullock, who was off duty at the time of the shooting, and retired Special Agent Lloyd Graham before fatally shooting herself.

Lisle police previously said McMullan knew the victims, however the extent of their relationship hasn't been determined.

Along with Rieves' name, detectives also found another man's name written on McMullan's wall. Officers said the man in question wasn't at the cigar lounge during the shooting, and wasn't harmed.

Illinois State Police

Police also released 911 calls from the night of the incident Monday.

A total of seven bullets were fired by the suspect, including the one that she used to take her own life, police said. Investigators confirmed McMullan possessed both a Firearm Owners Identification card and Concealed Carry License.