Police to Implement Road Closures, Occupancy Limits for Black Friday Shopping at Aurora Mall

Police in suburban Aurora say they will assist with detours and road closures at the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall on Friday as the shopping center adheres to coronavirus mitigations put in place by the state amid a surge in cases.

According to a press release, the shopping center will kickoff Black Friday shopping on Friday morning, rather than Thursday night.

The facility will limit access to the parking lot and to the mall itself to stay within occupancy limits established by the state under its Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigation rules, according to the release, and traffic detours and parking lot closures will be implemented to help keep shoppers safe, according to city officials.

Aurora police will put detours and road closures in place Friday morning, with volunteers from Aurora’s Emergency Management Agency, will also be posted at various points around the mall and surrounding streets to help direct customers around the shopping center.

The Chicago Premium Outlets will open for business at 6 a.m. Friday and will remain open until 9 p.m. On Saturday, mall hours will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the release.

Interactive maps and route information are available via the city’s website.