Police Searching for Suspects in String of Carjackings in Logan Square

Chicago police issued a community alert Monday warning residents about a string of carjackings in the Logan Square neighborhood on the city's Northwest side.

A total of five incidents were reported between Sept. 24 and Monday, Oct. 5, police stated.

In each incident, two unknown offenders, who some described as teenage boys, approached victims' and demanded their vehicles. In two of the situations, the suspects got away with the victim's vehicles, police stated. In the other incidents, the offenders fled on foot.

The crimes occurred at the following locations:

1600 block of North Campbell Ave. on Sept. 24 at 7:41 p.m.

1800 block of West Cortland St. on Oct. 3 at 6:18 p.m.

2100 block of North Richmond St. on Oct. 4 at 11:50 a.m.

2700 block of West Belden Ave. on Oct. 4 at 11:28 a.m.

2200 block of West Wabansia Ave. on Oct. 5 at 7:54 a.m.

In one of the incidents, the offenders displayed a gun equipped with a green laser.

Police advise residents to alert their neighbors about the crimes and to pay special attention for any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-7394.