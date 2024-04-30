Police search for woman caught on camera ransacking suburban police station lobby

Police in suburban Island Lake are seeking the public's help after surveillance video captures a woman ransacking the police station lobby early Tuesday morning before leaving the scene.

According to authorities, a woman arrived at the station shortly after 3:40 a.m. in a "dark-colored, possibly red or maroon sedan" before walking inside and damaging numerous items in the lobby.

Video shared by Island Lake police on Facebook shows the woman walk inside and sit down on a bench near the front desk, giving the middle finger to the surveillance camera in the lobby.

Unprovoked, the woman puts on the hood of her jacket before rapidly tearing papers off the lobby's bulletin board, sending them across and throughout the narrow lobby.

The woman quickly leaves afterwards with the end of the video posted by police showing the lobby's floor almost entirely covered in papers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 847-256-2100.