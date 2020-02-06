Police Say Argument Led to Shooting in Gresham

A 39-year-old man is recovering at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn after he was shot while standing in the 8100 block of South Racine, Chicago police say.

Police say it happened just before noon Thursday in the city's Gresham neighborhood. The victim began to argue with an unknown man when the victim punched the man. Upon being punched, the offender took out a gun and shot the victim once in the thigh before fleeing the scene.

The victim was listed in serious condition and no one is in custody. Area South Police detectives are investigating the shooting.