Police release new details on what happened after dog attacks in McHenry left multiple people injured

A McHenry County Sheriff's deputy was among three people injured Thursday after a series of dog attacks in McHenry, occurring after authorities were dispatched to reports of an aggressive dog fight, police said.

According to officials, deputies responded at around 5:50 p.m. to calls of a dog fight in the area of Huemann Drive and Stilling Boulevard, where the owner of the dogs said was unable to separate them during a fight and had sustained bite wounds along with a neighbor who attempted to intervene.

Authorities said deputies discovered three dogs loosely enclosed on a front porch and two other dogs corralled in a car upon arrival.

Police said while the dog owner was was speaking with deputies when the three dogs broke through the porch gate and ran aggressively toward responding officers and firefighters.

Officials said "less-lethal" attempts to subdue the dogs were made using tasers and a fire extinguisher, with one dog eventually being shot by a deputy. One deputy also sustained a dog bite and was treated at a nearby hospital.

According to authorities, McHenry County Animal Control took possession of three dogs while one dog remains unaccounted for.

The dog unaccounted for is described by authorities as a petite brown pit bull with a white stripe on its face. Police ask that any sightings of the animal be reported to authorities at 815-459-6222.