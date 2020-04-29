Avondale

Police Officer Stabbed at Scene of Avondale Fire

The officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury to the lower right calf

A Chicago police officer was stabbed by someone who allegedly started a fire Wednesday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

Police and fire crews were called about 4:45 p.m. for reports of the fire in the 3100 block of North Spaulding Avenue, according to Chicago police. When they arrived, a female started arguing with officers and firefighters.

The female, who started the fire in the basement of the building, stabbed an officer in the leg, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury to the lower right calf, officials said.

The attacker was taken into custody and charges are pending, according to police.

The small fire was put out shortly after crews arrived, Langford said. No other injuries were reported.

