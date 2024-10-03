chicago news

Police officer shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, authorities say

A heavy police presence was reported at 56th Place and Shields Avenue in the area around 1 p.m.

A police officer was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A heavy police presence was reported around 1 p.m. at 56th Place and Shields Avenue after reports of shots fired in the area.

An officer at the scene confirmed to NBC Chicago that a fellow officer was shot in the leg. There was no immediate update on the officer's condition.

A second individual was also transported to a local hospital in red (serious-to-critical) condition, though the individual's condition stabilized, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Further details on the circumstances were not immediately released.

Check back for details on this developing story.

