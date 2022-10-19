Police Issue Alert After 19 Robberies Involving Facebook Marketplace, Offer Up Reported in Chicago

Editorial note: As noted in the text, one of the victims interviewed by NBC 5 in this case is employed by the company.

Chicago police are asking residents who frequently use online marketplaces to buy or sell second-hand items to be on high alert after a string of robberies involving the platforms were reported over the last three months.

According to authorities, 19 robberies involving either Facebook Marketplace or Offer Up were reported in the city's Englewood neighborhood from July to October.

At least 17 of the robberies occurred at the same location, officials said.

According to police, in all 19 incidents, victims used either Facebook Marketplace or Offer Up to contact the seller of and purchase a motorbike or all-terrain vehicle. When victims would arrive to purchase the item at a specific location determined by the seller, a group of men wearing ski masks would approach, display a handgun, and take the victim's property. The offenders would then flee on foot.

A community alert sent earlier this week by police indicates that 17 incidents took place in the 6700 block of South Elizabeth Street, near Englewood 's Ogden Park tennis courts.

While the 19 robberies reported in the alert were confined to one neighborhood, officials say the crimes could occur anywhere, and to sellers and buyers alike. And, the Better Business Bureau recently warned consumers that fraud involving buying and selling items through an online marketplace using cash apps like Zelle is on the rise.

“I sent them photos, I sent them videos of the table," said NBC 5 Digital Producer Alex Fisher, who was recently selling a piece of furniture on Facebook Marketplace. "They were very conversational. Talked about how their brother lives in the area and would probably be the one to come and pick it up."

After agreeing to a price, the conversation took a turn, Fisher said.

"I got a weird message from them saying they have a Business Zelle and so there was a limit in terms of how much funds they could release at one time and that they needed to send me more money, but only if I agreed to send back the extra." said Fisher. "When I started to question it, they immediately stopped communicating with me."

BBB officials say that such tactics are becoming increasingly common.

"The Better Business Bureau has seen an increase in complaints about people using those cash apps." said Steve Bernas, President & CEO of the BBB of Chicago. “If someone sends you money over the amount and asks for it back by wiring money, that is the tip-off to the rip-off, and that is truly a scam.”

The Better Business Bureau recommends using credit cards to protect yourself when buying or selling online, since cards have fraud protection that many external financial apps do not offer.

“Unfortunately, with Zelle and these other cash apps, once you give someone willingly money, regardless if it’s a fraudulent situation, your chances of getting the money back are slim," Bernas said.

If meeting in person to purchase an item, police recommend that buyers and sellers arrange the sale in a public, well-lit place, and inform a family member or friend of the sale ahead of time.