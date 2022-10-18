BBB Says Scam Complaints Involving Online Marketplace Sales Are on The Rise

Editorial note: As noted in the text, the victim interviewed by NBC 5 in this case is employed by the company.

Facebook Marketplace is popular for buying and selling items online, but it’s also popular with scammers, with the Better Business Bureau warning consumers that fraud involving items is on the rise.

A new type of online scam is spreading and even targeted an NBC 5 employee.

“I sent them photos, I sent them videos of the table. They were very conversational. Talked about how their brother lives in the area and would probably be the one to come and pick it up," said NBC 5 Digital Producer Alex Fisher.

Fisher thought she found a buyer for her table she posted on Facebook Marketplace and they agreed to a price.

"I got a weird message from them saying they have a Business Zelle and so there was a limit in terms of how much funds they could release at one time and that they needed to send me more money, but only if I agreed to send back the extra." said Fisher. "When I started to question it, they immediately stopped communicating with me."

Alex reported the incident to Facebook, and BBB officials say that such tactics are becoming increasingly common.

"The Better Business Bureau has seen an increase in complaints about people using those cash apps." said Steve Bernas, President & CEO of the BBB of Chicago. “If someone sends you money over the amount and asks for it back by wiring money, that is the tip-off to the rip-off, and that is truly a scam.”

The Better Business Bureau recommends using credit cards to protect yourself when buying or selling online, since cards have fraud protection that many external financial apps do not offer.

“Unfortunately, with Zelle and these other cash apps, once you give someone willingly money, regardless if it’s a fraudulent situation, your chances of getting the money back are slim," Bernas said.