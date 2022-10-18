Better Business Bureau

BBB Says Scam Complaints Involving Online Marketplace Sales Are on The Rise

The Better Business Bureau offers tips on how to buy and sell on sites like Facebook Marketplace

ShowImage1
Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Editorial note: As noted in the text, the victim interviewed by NBC 5 in this case is employed by the company.

Facebook Marketplace is popular for buying and selling items online, but it’s also popular with scammers, with the Better Business Bureau warning consumers that fraud involving items is on the rise.

A new type of online scam is spreading and even targeted an NBC 5 employee.

“I sent them photos, I sent them videos of the table. They were very conversational. Talked about how their brother lives in the area and would probably be the one to come and pick it up," said NBC 5 Digital Producer Alex Fisher.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fisher thought she found a buyer for her table she posted on Facebook Marketplace and they agreed to a price.

"I got a weird message from them saying they have a Business Zelle and so there was a limit in terms of how much funds they could release at one time and that they needed to send me more money, but only if I agreed to send back the extra." said Fisher. "When I started to question it, they immediately stopped communicating with me."

Alex reported the incident to Facebook, and BBB officials say that such tactics are becoming increasingly common.

Local

NBC 5 Investigates 26 mins ago

Demand for Abortion Access in Illinois Surges After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

NBC 5 Investigates 50 mins ago

Former Chicago Music Exec Pleads Guilty to Videotaping Women with Hidden Cameras

"The Better Business Bureau has seen an increase in complaints about people using those cash apps." said Steve Bernas, President & CEO of the BBB of Chicago. “If someone sends you money over the amount and asks for it back by wiring money, that is the tip-off to the rip-off, and that is truly a scam.”

The Better Business Bureau recommends using credit cards to protect yourself when buying or selling online, since cards have fraud protection that many external financial apps do not offer.

“Unfortunately, with Zelle and these other cash apps, once you give someone willingly money, regardless if it’s a fraudulent situation, your chances of getting the money back are slim," Bernas said.

This article tagged under:

Better Business Bureau
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us