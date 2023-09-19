Police investigating after Chicago woman found strangled to death in garage

Not long after celebrating her daughter Sierra's 30th birthday, Alice Jamison and her family are focused on bringing a killer to justice.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday night, Jamison discovered her daughter's body in the garage of her residence in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood in the 7800 block of South Indiana Avenue.

“I can’t wrap my mind around it. Seeing her in this garage like that. I am really hurting right now," Jamison told NBC Chicago.

Alice said she unsuccessfully attempted to revive her daughter with CPR.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office determined the cause of Jamison's death to be strangulation.

Family members said an acquaintance of Jamison's was seen with her moments before she was found dead.

“I want this man arrested, and I want him to go to jail for life,” Alice Jamison said.

Sierra, a mother to a 6-year-old son, worked as a phlebotomist and was about to start nursing school.

Jamison said Sierra was already making plans for a large family Christmas breakfast and dinner. Her family says they plan to still hold both in her honor.

An investigation is underway by Chicago police.