Police Identify 2 People Found Dead in Riverside Apartment Following Burglary Report

Police in suburban Riverside have released the identities of two people who were found dead following the report of a burglary in an apartment Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment building in the first block of Forest Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. for reports of a possible burglary inside one of the units.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When officers arrived, they discovered two individuals inside of the residence, both of whom were unresponsive. Paramedics arrived shortly thereafter, and pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.

The individuals were identified as Jeremy Lange, 38, of Riverside, and Taita Johnson, 31, of Danville, authorities stated.

Police believe that the incident is an isolated one, and that no ongoing threat exists to the community.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Riverside police in investigating the deaths. No cause of death has yet been released as the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office continues to investigate.