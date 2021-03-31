Chicago Police Fatally Shoot Person in Portage Park Neighborhood, Authorities Say

Chicago police fatally shot a person in the city's Portage Park neighborhood early Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident took place at around 12:18 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Laramie Avenue, where officers were "engaged in a foot pursuit," according to a statement from Chicago police.

Police said that during the pursuit, the subject "produced a handgun which led to a confrontation" in the 5200 block of West Eddy Street. An officer opened fire, striking the person, according to police.

The person was taken to Illinois Masonic hospital where he was later pronounced, officials said. A weapon was recovered from the scene, according to police.

NBC 5 has not independently verified the reports of the incident from police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatality and further details, including the person's age or identity, were not available.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, according to police. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days in accordance with department protocol.

Wednesday's shooting marked the second time in three days that Chicago police had fatally shot a person after officers shot and killed a person during what they called an "armed confrontation" in Little Village early Monday.

