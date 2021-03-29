Police Fatally Shoot Person in Chicago's Little Village Neighborhood, Authorities Say

Police fatally shot a person in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood early Monday, according to a police spokesman.

Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted at around 5 a.m. that officers responded to an alert in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue.

Ahern said officers saw two people in a nearby alley and one of the people "fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation."

Officers fatally shot one of the people, according to Ahern, who said the second person was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene.

NBC 5 has not independently verified the reports of the incident from police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatality and further details, including the person's age or identity, were not available.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, according to police.

