Police fatally shoot dog after it attacks woman inside Chicago apartment

A Chicago police officer shot and killed a dog after it attacked a woman inside of a Greater Grand Crossing apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers were called to the complex in the 6300 block of South King at approximately 3:20 p.m. after a ShotSpotter device reported gunfire.

Officers on scene discovered that a dog had been shot by an unknown individual. That dog then entered a residence and began to attack a 30-year-old woman.

A responding officer pulled out their weapon and opened fire, fatally striking the dog, according to police.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The victim of the dog attack was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No further information was available, police are continuing to investigate.