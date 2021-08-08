Police Departments From Across US Offer Condolences After Chicago Officer Killed

Condolences have poured in from police departments across the country after a 29-year-old Chicago police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Officer Ella French, 29, was a member of the department's Community Safety Team and had been on the force for nearly four years, officials said. A second officer also sustained injuries in the shooting and remained in critical condition as of late Sunday.

Following the shooting, police departments from states including California, Massachusetts and New York have offered support and prayers on Facebook and Twitter.

Our 💜s go out to @Chicago_Police & the family of Officer French who was killed in the line of duty yesterday. We continue to keep her partner who was injured & is fighting for his life in our thoughts. Their service will not be forgotten. #sacpd #inthelineofduty https://t.co/wL35qPyZzo — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 9, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters at @Chicago_Police as they grieve one of their own. We are also praying for a speedy recovery of the second injured Officer.



May you Rest In Peace Officer Ella French. https://t.co/PSpyzmFAus — LASD San Dimas Stn. (@SDMLASD) August 9, 2021

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Our hearts are broken for the young Chicago Police Officer who was killed, for her family and loved ones, for her partner who is fighting for his life, and for the entire Chicago Police Department. There are no words that can describe the depth of this tragedy. — Cook County Sheriff's Office (@CCSOPIO) August 8, 2021

Officer Ella French & her partner were both shot last night during a vehicle stop. Officer French succumbed to her injuries & her partner is hospitalized fighting for his life.



The hearts of the entire NYPD are with our friends of the @Chicago_Police Department. pic.twitter.com/lnXRW69TMv — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) August 9, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of @Chicago_Police Officer Ella French. https://t.co/NVl4IMxYmN — Lewis U Police (@LewisPolice) August 9, 2021

The @JolietPolice extend our condolences to the @Chicago_Police, family/friends of Officer Ella French, who lost her life in the line of duty last night. We also send wishes of strength/healing to her partner, who is hospitalized in critical condition. We stand in support of CPD. pic.twitter.com/YMhsu2Nagp — Joliet Police Department (@JolietPolice) August 8, 2021

Our hearts are heavy.

We send our deepest condolences to the @Chicago_Police Dept. and their community.

Officer Ella French answered the call to #ProtectAndServe.

We honor her memory, mourn her loss, and will never forget her sacrifice. https://t.co/cQEUgA6DHD — Detroit P.D. News (@detroitpolice) August 9, 2021

Our condolences to the family, friends, and @Chicago_Police on the #LODD of Police Officer Ella French https://t.co/Rslbj79FAD pic.twitter.com/JCaNWPLS2I — Dearborn Police (@DearbornPolice) August 9, 2021

We extend our deepest condolences to Chicago PD Officer Ella French’s loved ones & our best to her partner, reported to be hospitalized in critical condition. https://t.co/8rIRwteqVz — Village of Brookfield Public Safety (@BrookfieldILPS) August 9, 2021

Ocoee Police Department sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the Chicago Police Department Officer Ella French killed last night. We will never forget the true bravery she exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others.https://t.co/fouWqshU9X — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) August 9, 2021

🕯🙏🏽🕊 #SFSO would like to send our deepest condolences to the Chicago Police Department with the loss of Officer Ella French age 29. We pray for her partner who was also shot and is fighting for his life. 💙🖤🕯🖤💙 @Chicago_Police pic.twitter.com/nNLij1zqCT — SF Sheriff's Office (@SheriffSF) August 9, 2021

RIP Chicago PO Ella French, E.O.W. 8/7/21. PO French, 29, was fatally shot & her partner wounded by an occupant of a vehicle they stopped. Rest in the Lord's eternal embrace, Ella. Always Honored, Never Forgotten. #chicagopd #thesacrificecontinues #PAPD #PAPBA #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ pic.twitter.com/4Gumum8ixM — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) August 9, 2021

We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of CPD Officer Ella French. We send prayers to her partner and their loved ones, and to the Chicago Police Department during this incredibly difficult time. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) August 9, 2021

The men and women of the #BPD extend our sincere condolences and sympathies to the family, friends, and coworkers of @Chicago_Police Officer Ella French who was killed in the line of duty yesterday while protecting the citizens of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/AJCDEQM5hE — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 8, 2021

The men and women of the Clarkstown Police Department extend our sincere condolences and sympathies to the family, friends, and coworkers of Chicago Police Officer Ella French. Officer French was killed in the line of duty yesterday while protecting the citizens of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/kTVb5q8ABJ — Clarkstown Police (@clarkstownpd) August 9, 2021

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Officer Ella French. We extend our condolences to her family, friends and the entire @Chicago_Police Department as they mourn the loss of one of their own. 😔💙🙏 #lineofdutydeath #chicagopolice #officerdown #OfficerFrench pic.twitter.com/QjBjH3XYBY — Bell Gardens Police (@BellGardens_PD) August 9, 2021

Our thoughts are with @Chicago_Police Officer Ella French and her family and also with her partner who sustained serious injuries. #prayers https://t.co/S6Ezto1mtg — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) August 8, 2021

Tufts University Police Department would like to express our condolences to the French family, friends, & city of Chicago. Chicago Police Officer Ella French was killed in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers our with her family and friends.



Rest In Peace 🙏🏼👮🏻#ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/YKEIB48vXZ — Tufts Univ. Police (@TuftsPolice) August 8, 2021

We are heart broken by the passing of Officer Ella French who was ambushed last night while on duty. Our thoughts are with her family, the brave men & women of the @Chicago_Police Department & her partner. Rest easy Sister, we have the watch! #LODD #EOW #NevadaHighwayPatrol pic.twitter.com/yASuLupfzz — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 8, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers with @Chicago_Police Officer Ella French, her family, friends, department and her partner who also sustained serious injuries. #prayers https://t.co/bpM1iO7JBB — ConcordMAPolice (@ConcordMAPD) August 8, 2021

Our sincere condolences go out to the family, friends, and co-workers of Police Officer Ella French from @Chicago_Police. Officer French was shot and killed last night during a vehicle stop. #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/xFYXX7kMWP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 8, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Ella French’s family and friends and the Chicago Police Department. https://t.co/IPZr50nnL0 — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) August 9, 2021

We send our condolences to the family, friends, co-workers and the Chicago community to Chicago Police Department on the loss of Police Officer Ella French, who was murdered last night in the line of duty. #CMVNY #MtVernonPolice #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/rgHLkLERJ8 — Mount Vernon, NY Police Department (@MtVernonPolice) August 8, 2021

Thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters of the @Chicago_Police Department. Two Officers were shot in the line of duty last night. One has died, and the other is fighting for his life. Thanks to all who continue to serve. Rest In Peace Officer Ella French. pic.twitter.com/51ciBCcgKM — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) August 8, 2021

We join our brothers & sisters of the @Chicago_Police, as they mourn the tragic loss of one of their own, 29 yrs old Officer Ella French. We send our sincere condolences to Ofc French’s family (especially her 2 months old baby), friends, & entire Chicago Police Department 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/QzjzXFneWf — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) August 8, 2021

This is Chicago police officer, 29 year old, Ella French. PO French was gunned down last night while conducting a traffic stop with her partner. She just returned from maternity leave. PO French leaves behind a 2 month old baby that will never make memories with their mother. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hpBrjG6Wjp — Edgewater Police Department, New Jersey (@EdgewaterPolice) August 8, 2021