Chicago Police

Police Departments From Across US Offer Condolences After Chicago Officer Killed

Officer Ella French was a member of the department's Community Safety Team and had been on the force for nearly four years, officials said

NBC Universal, Inc.

Condolences have poured in from police departments across the country after a 29-year-old Chicago police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Officer Ella French, 29, was a member of the department's Community Safety Team and had been on the force for nearly four years, officials said. A second officer also sustained injuries in the shooting and remained in critical condition as of late Sunday.

Following the shooting, police departments from states including California, Massachusetts and New York have offered support and prayers on Facebook and Twitter.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Policechicago police officer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us