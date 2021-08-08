Police Departments From Across US Offer Condolences After Chicago Officer Killed

Condolences have poured in from police departments across the country after a 29-year-old Chicago police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop late Saturday.
Officer Ella French, 29, was a member of the department's Community Safety Team and had been on the force for nearly four years, officials said. A second officer also sustained injuries in the shooting and remained in critical condition as of late Sunday.
Following the shooting, police departments from states including California, Massachusetts and New York have offered support and prayers on Facebook and Twitter.