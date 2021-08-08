Chicago Police Identify 29-Year-Old Officer Killed in Saturday Shooting

Chicago police have confirmed the identity of an officer killed in the line of duty Saturday night, announcing that 29-year-old Ella French was shot to death in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood during a traffic stop.

French joined the department in April 2018, according to police officials. She is the first Chicago police officer to be killed in the line of duty since officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmalejo were struck and killed by a Metra train while responding to a shots fired call in Dec. 2018.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled French’s death a homicide after she was shot in the head after initiating a traffic stop on Saturday evening at approximately 9:08 p.m..

When the officers approached the car, one of the vehicle’s occupants opened fire, according to authorities. French’s partner was also shot, and remains in critical condition at a Chicago hospital.

French was a member of the department's Community Safety Team and had been on the force for nearly four years, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said.

One of the suspects in the case, whom police believe to be the gunman, was shot and injured during the confrontation, and was taken into custody. Another suspect was also taken into custody at the scene.

A third suspect was located and arrested early Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Charges are still pending, and interviews are still being conducted, according to authorities.