Police conduct ‘mass arrest' near Chicago's North Side Lakeview neighborhood

Early Monday morning, Chicago police said a "mass arrest" was ordered at a location near the city's North Side Lakeview neighborhood.

According to police, an "active" scene was reported just before 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Clark Street.

"A mass arrest has been ordered at this location," CPD said in an alert.

The number of arrests, nor the reason behind them, was not immediately released.

Video showed a massive police presence in the area with dozens of officers responding and streets being blocked off.

