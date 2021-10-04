Police Arrest 2 After Guns Found Inside Vehicle at Lyons Township High School South

Two people were arrested Saturday after guns were discovered inside a vehicle parked at Lyons Township High School's South Campus, prompting the school to cancel its homecoming dance out of an abundance of caution, police said.

Demitrus Ross and Donny Sparks, both 19 years old, were charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon – possession of a firearm on school grounds, a class three felony.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to the school following the homecoming football game with Proviso West High School. According to authorities, some had called police and said that two men were behaving suspiciously and may be armed with guns.

During the investigation, police conducted a search of an unoccupied vehicle in the school's parking lot and found two handguns under the driver and front passenger seats.

Officers stated they recovered one Glock 9mm handgun with an extended 30-round magazine, and a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended 29-round magazine.

No additional items were found following an extensive search, according to police.

Both suspects appeared in Central Bond Court Sunday where a judge set cash bond at $10,000 or 10% with electronic monitoring.