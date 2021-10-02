Suburban School Cancels Homecoming Dance After Guns Found Inside Car

A high school in suburban Western Springs suddenly canceled its homecoming dance Saturday following an incident in which police found two handguns inside a vehicle in the school's parking lot, the school district and police said.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., officers with the Western Springs Police Department were called to Lyons Township High School South Campus for the report of a fight following the football game between LTHS and Proviso West High School.

During the investigation, police conducted a search of an unoccupied vehicle in the school's parking lot and found "what appeared to be two handguns under the driver and front passenger seats."

Two unarmed male suspects were taken into custody, authorities stated.

While police don't believe there is an immediate threat to the community, officers plan to maintain a heightened presence in the area. The school district said it will "make every attempt" to reschedule its homecoming dance and will provide an update during the upcoming week.

"Student and staff safety remain our highest priority, and we will continue to work in collaboration with the Western Springs Police Department to keep our community updated," school officials said.