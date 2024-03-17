Planning on drinking this St. Patrick's Day? Here's where you can cure your hangover

Plan on drinking the river’s worth of green beer this St. Patrick’s Day?

Or perhaps Irish whiskey is your drink of choice?

Here’s some chef-recommended restaurants to keep you from turning green this weekend.

Carnitas Uruapan

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Located in Gage Park and Little Village, Carnitas Uruapan offers carnitas, house-made tortillas, salsas and chicharrónes.

Chef Joe Flamm suggests the restaurant as a hangover cure for the morning after St. Patrick’s Day.

The carnitas begin at $3.50. With each purchase, the restaurant also gives customers a caramel pop.

Luella’s

Chef Dominique Leach suggests Luella’s, located at 4609 N Lincoln Ave., as the best place to cure your hangover.

Leach says for food, Luella’s Nashville Hot Chicken chicken and waffles dish, is a good option.

As St. Patrick’s Day festivities loom, “Chicago Today” asked the city’s most beloved chefs to share their go-to hangover cure spots. Chef Dominique Leach of Lexington Betty Smokehouse recommends Nashville hot chicken and waffles from Luella’s Southern Kitchen.

It provides enough for two people in one meal and cures your hangover with just the right amount of flavor.

Ghin Khao

Translating to drunken noodles, pad kee mao is chef Thai Dang’s favorite hangover dish from Ghin Khao, located at 2128 W Cermak Rd. The entree is stir fried noodles, shrimp and more in one.

As St. Patrick’s Day festivities loom, “Chicago Today” asked the city’s most beloved chefs to share their go-to hangover cure spots. Chef Thai Dang of HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen recommends Pad Kee Mao, also known as drunken noodle, from Ginkgo Restaurant and Café.