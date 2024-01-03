Starbucks, Target and Stanley are looking to quench the thirst of fans hoping to score one of the newest popular cup drops, which is already hitting resale markets for hundreds of dollars within hours of its launch.

First, there was the red Starbucks Stanley collaboration that took social media by storm. Then, there was Target's "Galentine's" collection that sold out soon after it launched. Now, there's the limited Sarbucks drop that has sparked lines at retailers for hours.

TikTokers reported the newest launch, Pink Stanley x Starbucks, kicked off Wednesday at Starbucks locations inside Target stores.

TikToker @peachiemariam revealed the cups were being kept behind the counter at some stores, and said customers would only be able to buy one cup for themselves.

"These are very limited and they are very high value," she said.

While no listing for the cups appeared on Target's website, postings for the 40-ounce tumblers were already on eBay, with some going for hundreds of dollars within hours of the launch.

The drop comes on the same day Starbucks announced that customers at all company-operated and participating licensed stores in the U.S. and Canada can use their own clean, personal cup when ordering in the café, in the drive-thru or when ordering ahead with the Starbucks app.

The coffee company said it was motivated to offer this due to the fact that the majority of Starbucks beverages are enjoyed "on-the-go." It also said it gives customers the opportunity to choose reusable products and supports Starbucks' commitment to reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030.

“At Starbucks, we envision a future where every beverage can be served in a reusable cup,” said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer.

“Offering customers more options to use a personal cup when they visit Starbucks marks tangible progress towards the future. We know our customers are passionate about the planet, and now, they can join us in our efforts to give more than we take, no matter how they order,” he added.

Starbucks is the first national coffeehouse in the U.S. to offer customers the option to use their personal cup when mobile ordering.