Photos of Kyle Rittenhouse at Wisconsin Bar Surface on Social Media, Police Respond

Kyle Rittenhouse, the now 18-year-old charged with killing two during protests in Kenosha, went to a southeastern Wisconsin bar on Tuesday, the same day he entered not guilty pleas during a formal arraignment, authorities said.

Rittenhouse visited Pudgy's Pub in Mount Pleasant between 2:25 and 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the city's police department.

Photos of Rittenhouse reportedly taken at the establishment circulated on social media. In them, Rittenhouse is seen wearing a shirt that said "free as (expletive)."

Police on Friday were contacted by a caller who was concerned whether Rittenhouse violated his bond agreement by visiting the establishment.

After viewing video footage, police determined Rittenhouse was in the company of a parent. Officers made contact with the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office, and after explaining the situation, prosecutors said the now 18-year-old didn't violate the terms of his agreement, officials said.

In accordance with Wisconsin state law, individuals under the age of 21 may enter licensed bars and consume alcoholic beverages if they are with parents, guardians or spouses of legal drinking age.

Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25 during a night of unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a local Black man. Rittenhouse is also charged in the wounding of a third person.

Rittenhouse told police he was attacked while guarding a business and that he fired in self-defense. He was freed from jail last month after posting $2 million bond, with most of the money raised through a legal defense fund set up by conservatives portraying him as a patriot protecting other people's property.

The Illinois teen accused of killing two men during an August protest in Wisconsin is set to appear in court Tuesday as Kenosha awaits a charging decision in the police shooting of a Black man that sparked the unrest. Lisa Chavarria reports.

The shootings happened two days after a white police officer trying to arrest Blake shot the 29-year-old seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down. Video of the shooting sparked several nights of protests.

Also on Tuesday, the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office announced the officer who shot Blake will not face criminal charges.