Photo Search for 2022 Gerber Baby Comes to Chicago

The photo search for the 2022 Gerber baby is underway across the U.S., including in Chicago.

Gerber is calling all Chicago babies to submit photo entries to find the 2022 "spokesbaby" position, who will also have the chance to earn the coveted title of "Chief Growing Officer" for the second time in the brand's history.

According to Gerber, applicants must be between ages 0 and 4 and have a "playful smile that can light up the room."

"An irresistible giggle is strongly preferred, as well as an undeniably loveable personality – no corporate experience required," Gerber said in a release.

Until April 14 at 11 p.m., parents and legal guardians are encouraged to submit baby photos and videos of little ones giggling on Gerber’s submission portal.

For every entry count, Gerber will be matching with a monetary donation donation of the winning baby's cash prize to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs, the company noted.