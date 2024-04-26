Photo released of suspect wanted for attempted criminal sexual abuse in Fulton Market

Chicago police have released a surveillance image of the person wanted for attacking a woman in the city's Fulton Market neighborhood, authorities said.

The suspect in question was said to be responsible for an incident that occurred on April 14th near Carpenter and Randolph streets. According to law enforcement, a 35-year-old woman was walking northbound on Carpenter when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her by the waist and put his hands over her mouth.

The suspect then dragged the woman to an alley, where she managed to bite his finger, causing the attacker to throw the victim to the ground, police said. Video captured the victim being followed by the suspect, who fled the area. He was last seen running away southbound on Carpenter then eastbound on Randolph, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8200.